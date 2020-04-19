We try our hand at dealing drugs in Drug Dealer Simulator

Dansk
You may have noticed that we're sharing more let's plays at the moment, and that trend has continued with our latest offering, a look at a rather novel simulation game by the name of Drug Dealing Simulator from Byterunners Game Studio. No prizes for guessing what this one's about. That said, you may well be interested in seeing the kinds of things you can get up to, and to do that you simply need to puff-puff-click on the video below.
