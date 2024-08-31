We took Forza Horizon 5's new Hide & Seek mode for a test drive

HQ

Just under three years ago, Forza Horizon 5 got off to a flying start winning numerous awards for Racing Game of the Year and, in some cases, even Game of the Year. The two subsequent expansions, Hot Wheels and Rally, both disappointed, but if you feared that Playground Games would put the game permanently in the garage to focus on their upcoming Fable reboot, there is good news.

The British developer will soon be releasing a new game mode for the open-world racer called Hide & Seek. The free update will be released on September 10, and, as the name suggests, it's a game of hide and seek at 200 miles per hour. During Gamescom, we got a chance to try out the mode, and we walked away quite impressed.

Before a round begins, you are assigned a role. Five players become Chasers, while one plays as a Hider who must try to avoid detection. You only play on a very small part of the game's massive map, so the Hider can't just press the accelerator and hope for the best but has to be creative and hide in the environment or among other cars.

This is an ad:

Playing as a Chaser myself, the first few minutes were spent trying to find the Hider by looking at a radar bar that indicates the direction and distance to your target. When I finally got the car in sight, it became a matter of staying close, as this slowly fills the Detection Bar. If the bar is completely filled, the Chasers win.

However, the Hider did what it could to shake us off. Mexico's bumpy, cactus-filled landscape offers many opportunities for escape, and you can expect to get more mud than asphalt under your tyres. At the same time, we Chasers collided several times in our sheer eagerness to catch the Hider. Coordination is important, and in this regard your Pin ability plays an important role - get close to the Hider and you can reveal its position on the map to the other Chasers by pressing Y. However, the Hider also has a trick up its sleeve in the form of an ability called Chase Breaker, which temporarily makes their car transparent while paralysing the closest Chasers.

Despite this ability, the Hider constantly had a few of us Chasers in its rear window, and it looked like a sure win. But then the dynamic shifted. After four minutes, the second phase of the round began. An End Zone was now revealed for the Hider, and the game of hide-and-seek became a desperate race to the finish line. If the Hider had reached the End Zone before the detection bar filled, it would have been game over for us, but in the end, we managed to bring the car to a halt. The chase was over.

This is an ad:

Although I enjoyed my race, I longed for more unique content, such as more power ups or the ability to smash other cars. In short, it's not quite Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, but hopefully Playground Games will expand on Hide & Seek in the future. At least the mode will introduce its own progression system where you level up and unlock badges, and a number of unique Achievements will also be introduced later on in October, so there should be plenty of reasons to return to the world of Forza Horizon 5 in the near future.