We took a trip to Germany to see the new Roborock lawnmower line-up

The combination of human technological advancement and the desire to avoid boring, time-consuming tasks has brought lawnmowers to the bleeding edge of modern-day innovation.

We travelled to Germany for the presentation of the new Roborock RockMow and RockNeo series, launched under the rather cheesy—but surprisingly catchy—slogan: "Rock the Mow - Time to Roll."

The event focused on live demonstrations, showcasing not only the different models for various needs but also the advanced obstacle recognition, object detection, and creative lawn design features available through the Roborock app.

The RockMow Z1 is the powerhouse of the line-up. It can tackle inclines of up to 80% and handle obstacles up to 6 cm high. With all-wheel drive and a specialised steering system, it ensures an even cut even on uneven terrain.

Covering up to 5,000 m² in 24 hours, it requires oversight, or rather, advanced AI oversight. Its perception system recognises its surroundings to avoid hedgehogs and other small animals, while still trimming within 3 cm of walls and edges.

The RockMow S1 is designed for standard gardens. It can cover up to 1,000 m² in 12 hours. Slim and agile, it navigates narrow passages, handles inclines of up to 45%, and maintains a 3 cm cutting height even on rough terrain thanks to its adaptive system. While not as powerful as the Z1, it still features AI-driven obstacle detection, branded as Sentisphere AI.

For smaller gardens, Roborock introduced the RockNeo Q1. It cuts close to edges, comes with the same AI detection system as the S1, and includes a wildlife-friendly mode that prevents mowing at night. Despite its compact size, it can still manage inclines of up to 45%.

