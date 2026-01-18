We took a look at Pophie, the world's cutest robot, at CES

HQ

At CES 2026, robots were all over the place. From robots that can help with important surgery, to robots playing ping-pong, it felt like we were glimpsing a far future. Pophie was a robot we got to see very closely, and after taking a look we can see why it calls itself the world's cutest.

Speaking with Pophie's founder Xiaosheng Lin at the convention, we caught up about everything from its design to its functionality. "We think if you want to make a better companionship, you need to be round and furry," Lin said of Pophie's look. "It also has so many cute emotions, reactions, and nice characteristics."

The creators of the robot defined their own AI, which will develop a unique personality depending on a user's interaction with Pophie. It's designed for a younger audience, too, which means that extra security measures have been taken to ensure Pophie is safe for kids. Check out more information about Pophie in our full interview below: