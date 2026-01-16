We took a look at a revolutionary smart wallet at CES this year

HQ

For someone who just spent a week looking at the latest technology, I'm quite a traditional guy. I don't wear a smart watch and I still have a bulky wallet stuffed with expired vouchers and cards I never use. I challenged Alex Teh of Futurizta to show me a smart wallet that could change my mind.

"So our idea is to create a super slim wallet that does everything," Teh explained. "It holds up to six cards. So six cards is actually more than enough. You know, you have your ID, a few bank cards, and a few notes. So it's very capable...Besides that, despite being so thin, it can charge your phone, your AirPods, and your Apple Watch. That's actually a game-changer because you know, Apple Watch runs out of battery every time. If your wallet is a charger, you don't have to bring it anywhere with you."

While I might not be trading out my own wallet anytime soon, the Futurizta smart wallet certainly seems to be an interesting leap forward for smart wallets. If you want to take a look at the project yourself, you can find our full interview below: