Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

We throw some punches in Fitness Boxing 2

Watch us work up a sweat and burn off some calories.

If you are one of those that quit the gym because of COVID-19 but still want to exercise at home, Nintendo Switch offers a few options tied to the Joy-Con and their motion sensors. From Ring Fit Adventure, the simple and free Jump the Rope, Zumba Burn it Up! and any edition of Just Dance. But there is nothing if you are looking for an adrenaline rush like Fitness Boxing.

Imageneer and Nintendo release Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise on December 4 with more songs and training routines. We were practicing our jabs, straights and uppercuts for the last few days and this is how looks like one of the easiest combos.

