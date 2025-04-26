We tear apart the new trailer for the second season of Wednesday on Netflix

HQ

The new trailer for the second season of Tim Burton's hit series Wednesday was released on April 23 through Netflix's official channels. As expected, reactions to this brief preview were immediate. Nevermore Academy is back, much darker and more mysterious than before.

In the most morbid and macabre way, we're ready to tear apart the highlights that await us in this new season. A trailer full of new mysteries and new threats that Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) will have to solve and face. First, you can watch the trailer from Netflix below:

Second, get out of here if you haven't watched Wednesday: Season 1 yet.

The trailer begins with Wednesday being disarmed (literally speaking) at an airport, staying true to Burton's sombre, sarcastic, and humorous tone.

New crimes stalk Nevermore. A series of new murders involving creepy porcelain dolls is shown. Wednesday, along with her group, must face new challenges and put their skills to the test.

Speaking of characters, it looks like Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) will have a much bigger presence this time around. Recalling past events, Tyler finds himself as patient at the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, where he will be visited by the protagonist. This has sparked the suspicion that these two might form a powerful duo relying on each other to survive the dangers that lie ahead. Remember that Tyler is a Hyde; a dangerous creature who transforms into a monster to murder, either on its own accord or under the control of its master. What if the mermaids, led by Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), use their song to sway Hyde to their side and manipulate him like a puppet? We'll see how Tyler and Wednesday cope after their flirty kiss, and the horrifying revelation in the first season.

This time around, it seems like the broader Addams Family will play a much bigger role. Characters like Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta Jones) or Gomez (Luis Guzman) will be central to one of the season's main plots. Likely the resolution of a family mystery.

Naturally, to complete the Addams Family, Fred Armisen's strange Fester will also return, a character who while admired never quite reaches the charisma of Christopher Lloyd's original version. But if there is one who has endeared herself to the community, it is Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), the charming roommate who revealed her fierce side in her first transformation into a werewolf. Her arc was an analogy about coming of age and parental expectations, and now that Enid and Wednesday have past history, it'll be exciting to see what twist they put on their undeniable chemistry of contrasts.

Of course, new characters will also be added to the cast. Through a fleeting appearance in the preview, Steve Buscemi looks set to take over as head of the school after the murder of Gwendoline Christie's shapeshifting headmistress, Larissa Weems, at the climax of the first season. Other sources reveal that Thandiwe Newton and Lady Gaga will also join the cast, although their characters have not yet been revealed.

Overall, the season continues to honour the tone and style characteristic of all Burton's work. It appears to be an ode to darkness, intensity, gothic horror films, the tales of Edgar Allan Poe, and the slasher. A director and genre that Jenna Ortega knows all too well, after working on the likes of Beetlejuice and Scream, promising even more emotional charge.

That's why it wouldn't be surprising if we find some references to supernatural myths intertwined in the plots or mysteries. Looking deeper into the trailer, we can interpret certain nods to well-known myths such as the Llorona (a famous Mexican myth) reflected in Wednesday or, why not, linked to a new plot. It would not be surprising, since its creator is prone to pay homage to this type of folklore. Just look back to the first season and remember that Wednesday listens to Chavela Vargas' song La Llorona in her bedroom. A possible nod to the future?

Ortega's Mexican origins may also be a determining factor in the incorporation of this myth. As she herself says: "Wednesday is technically a Latin character and that has never been represented. So, for me, whenever I have the opportunity to represent my community, I want that to be seen," all during an interview with The Wrap.

We can only wait for its release in the summer, in August and September, to confirm all these theories.