We talked about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Nintendo Switch 2 with MachineGames

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With Indiana Jones and the Great Circle officially making its debut on the Nintendo Switch 2 today, May 12, we had the opportunity to speak with developer MachineGames to learn about the challenges of bringing the acclaimed action-adventure experience to the hybrid successor system. In the full interview you can see below, creative director Axel Torvenius answered our questions, including what the team learnt about bringing Indy to Switch 2, what compromises they had to make, and more.

Gamereactor: What have been the biggest technical challenges in getting the game to work on Switch 2?

Torvenius: "With Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, we have very large maps, very large environments with a lot of high-fidelity geometry, materials, and textures, a lot of characters and things moving around. To get that running smoothly and solidly on the Switch 2 was a lot of work from the internal engineering team at MachineGames. We did need to lock the frames per second to 30 to allow for a smooth, stable player experience."

Creative director Axel Torvenius has answered our questions about the Switch 2 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Gamereactor: Which single compromise was the hardest to accept in the Switch 2 version?

Torvenius: "None! [laughs] I think the biggest compromise was to go down from 60 to 30 frames per second. And other than that, there were really no compromises. Our main mission for the Switch 2 version to not scale back and cut down on content. So, other than the frame rate, the game - and the experience the Switch 2 user will have - is equal to what you would experience on an Xbox Series S."

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Gamereactor: Is there anything about Switch 2 that has surprised you?

Torvenius: "The biggest surprise was how little we needed to change in terms of gameplay systems, hint systems, or player guidance. I'm not saying that the game worked magically out of the box because a huge amount of hard work went into the Switch 2 version by the engineering team, looking at smart optimisation.

"We were surprised early on to see that there was so much on the game system side of things that actually worked extremely well, allowing us to deliver a one-to-one experience with the previous version."

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The Switch 2 version features high-quality graphics (all images in this interview are from the Switch 2 version), and MachineGames is pleasantly surprised by its performance.

Gamereactor: Are there any features or strengths of Switch 2 that you've been able to take particular advantage of?

Torvenius: "Yeah, plenty. Working with Switch 2 has been super cool and very interesting. It has allowed us as game developers to further work with how the consumer experiences the game. Particularly, we looked at the mouse controller configuration and the gyro controller support. I think the gyro controller support is the coolest one because it allows you to do subtle tweaking in terms of aiming and picking up assets in the world.

"Then, of course, the biggest and most obvious feature with the handheld is that it's handheld, so that you can experience the game on the go, regardless if you are on a train or at the bus stop, you can now experience the game basically anywhere."

We really enjoyed the cinematic adventure.

Gamereactor: Is there anything in the original game that, in hindsight, makes you feel like "we should have handled that better"?

Torvenius: "Sounds maybe like I'm bragging, but no. We are very happy with the end results. We did design a game in the very beginning of the game production cycle where we kind of knew what game we wanted to do. We maybe didn't have all the answers upfront, but because we knew what game we wanted to do, that's basically the game that we delivered by the end at release. There haven't been that many sacrifices or things that made us deviate from the original plan. So, no real regrets."

Gamereactor: Do you have any examples of experiences from the development of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that you'll be able to apply to other games in the future?

Torvenius: "What we've been trying to do at MachineGames for a long period of time is to have a couple of pillars around which we centre our production. And that is basically that we allow the game to dictate tech, so we build tech around what type of game we want to make. The other thing is that we have three core pillars, which is the narrative beats, the game design beats, and then of course the art, which includes all the arts, audio, animation, and the visual arts.

"And then these three are, of course, bound together by the tech and by the engine, our Motor engine. And basically, regardless of which project we do, these are the foundations that we rest the production upon.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass.

"There are absolutely extremely interesting learnings from the development of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. I think some of the biggest are that it forced us to think in new ways, in terms of a more open-ended mission structure. We had never worked on maps as large as we've done with Indiana Jones, so there were a lot of learnings and experience that we gathered from that.

"Otherwise, it's been a very pleasant experience developing the game."

Gamereactor: Over the past few years, single-player games have seen a resurgence, how do you view your own place in that trend?

Torvenius: "I think as a game developer, we are in a very fortunate position in this world. It's humbling to be able to work with making games. We're basically creating entertainment for people all around the globe. So far, we have been able to create numerous great, interesting games, and I'm hoping that we can continue to do so. I know, at least for a fact, that I have many more games inside of me that want to get out.

"And regardless of which perspective we are, you know, first-person, third-person, I think that is to some extent less important. I think the important thing is to be able to just continue to create great games, rich with experiences."

Today marks the launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Switch 2.

Gamereactor: How do you feel the audience's expectations for movie-licensed games have changed in recent years?

Torvenius: "Hard to say. I mean, I can at least say that from what we've seen in terms of the reception of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the reception has been great. I think we are absolutely actively contributing to showing that the synergy between games and movies exists. And I do think that there are many great movies out there that could be turned into games, and I think there are many games out there that could be turned into movies."

Gamereactor: Is this a one-off adventure, or do you already have ideas that call for a sequel?

Torvenius: "Right now we are focusing on getting the Switch 2 out into the hands of Switch 2 players."