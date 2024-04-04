We talk yellow paint and accessibility on the latest episode of Gaming Gossip

HQ

Ever since Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth made its arrival, the topic of how accessibility is handled in games has become a major talking point again. While we can all agree that more accessibility is for the better, the way that game uses yellow paint as a visual cue led a lot of folk to wonder if there are better ways to tackle the situation.

Following briefly talking about the matter in former episodes of Gaming Gossip, Ben, Alex, and David (the BAD boys) have come together to dedicate an entire episode to the yellow paint debate, chatting about how accessibility has changed in games, why it has changed in games, and where we'd like to see it go in the future.

Check out that new episode of the show below to hear our thoughts on the matter.