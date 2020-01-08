We talk with Asus at CES about the ROG Zephyrus G14

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing this week, and we're at the show covering a variety of products, including the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop, utilising the new AMD Ryzen 4,000 series.

This is all very exciting, but what else does this laptop have on offer? That's what we talked with Asus Nordic PR Lead Emanuel Järnland about at the event, and you can see the full interview below to check out all the features.

"It gives you a very good performance and power/efficiency ratio, basically," he told us.

"This is something like nothing we've ever done before. So what you can see on this one is it's a gaming laptop but it really doesn't look like a gaming laptop."

"This is something for a more mainstream audience, but still has all that gaming performance that you want."

Are you intrigued?