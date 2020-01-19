Cookies

We talk to Be Quiet! about its latest stealthy PC hardware

We've all endured noisy fans trying to drown out our games, but there's one company looking to turn the volume down.

Be Quiet! is a company dedicated to making PC gaming quieter, and given how crazy our fan goes at times when playing demanding games (and sometimes for no discernible reason whatsoever), we can imagine that there are plenty of other people out there who are also looking for solutions to this very first-world problem.

If that sounds like you, check out the following product demonstrations where we get to see the neat innovations offered by Be Quiet!, a company focused on turning the volume down on your gaming experience without raising the temperature in your PC.

