Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

We talk the ups and downs of The Game Awards on the latest Gamereactor Show

Did Baldur's Gate III deserve Game of the Year? Should Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have won something? Did developers need more time for acceptance speeches?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Game Awards have been and gone, and in the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, we evaluate whether the show lived up to our expectations. It had a lot of awards to give out, many announcements to make, and lots of ads to squeeze in.

As well as discussing the ups and downs from the show, we also talk the announcements and try to pick which one excited us the most. Of course, we couldn't not talk about Grand Theft Auto VI as well, with that short but sweet trailer from Rockstar.

Check out The Gamereactor Show down below, or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts from:

We talk the ups and downs of The Game Awards on the latest Gamereactor Show


Loading next content