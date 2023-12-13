We talk the ups and downs of The Game Awards on the latest Gamereactor Show

HQ

The Game Awards have been and gone, and in the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, we evaluate whether the show lived up to our expectations. It had a lot of awards to give out, many announcements to make, and lots of ads to squeeze in.

As well as discussing the ups and downs from the show, we also talk the announcements and try to pick which one excited us the most. Of course, we couldn't not talk about Grand Theft Auto VI as well, with that short but sweet trailer from Rockstar.

Check out The Gamereactor Show down below, or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts from: