We talk the latest games and the ongoing royal rumblings on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's that time of the month for yet another episode of The Gamereactor Show to make its debut and boy do we have a banger for you this week. Not only have we spent a while discussing our thoughts and experience with Alone in the Dark, Rise of the Ronin, Princess Peach: Showtime, and Dragon's Dogma 2, but we also had a chance to chat about the latest James Bond rumours, and more importantly the latest developments in the Royal Family drama.

That's right, we get into the subjects that matter most to gamers this time, as we share our take on what's really going on behind the doors of Kensington Palace and how it managed to become so twisted and crazy in the first place.

Needless to say, you won't want to miss this episode, so be sure to check that out either below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.