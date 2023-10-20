Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

We talk Super Spider Bros. 2 on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

Join us as we share a bunch of thoughts and opinions about the two brand-new games.

HQ

Today is a massive day for gaming fans, as both Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are making their debut on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, respectively. With two titans now available to check out, we've decided to dedicate the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to these two games, where myself and Alex share a ton of thoughts and opinions about our time reviewing and playing them.

In the show, we also touch on the recently confirmed mega merger that is seeing Activision Blizzard King joining Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios family, so for extra thoughts on that, be sure to tune into the latest episode of the podcast below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

