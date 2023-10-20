We talk Super Spider Bros. 2 on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Today is a massive day for gaming fans, as both Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are making their debut on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, respectively. With two titans now available to check out, we've decided to dedicate the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to these two games, where myself and Alex share a ton of thoughts and opinions about our time reviewing and playing them.

In the show, we also touch on the recently confirmed mega merger that is seeing Activision Blizzard King joining Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios family, so for extra thoughts on that, be sure to tune into the latest episode of the podcast below.