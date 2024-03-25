We talk GDC and Marvel 1943 on the latest episode of Gaming Gossip

HQ

We're back with a brand-new episode of everyone's favourite gaming discussion show: Gaming Gossip. As part of our exciting eighth episode, we've decided to focus our attention on the recent developments at this year's Game Developers Conference, where a bunch of promising new technology was shown off, much of which was revealed using upcoming titles, including the anticipated Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

With this being the case, we share our thoughts on what this new technology could offer the gaming industry, as well as sharing some early thoughts on Skydance's upcoming action-adventure game.

But that wasn't all we got up to, as in typical Gaming Gossip fashion, we got sidetracked and went on one heck of a segue about Star Wars, where Ben, Alex, and David all geek out about the latest and upcoming projects in a galaxy far, far away.

