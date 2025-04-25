We talk Clair Obscur and Oblivion Remastered on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

If you're searching for something to ease you into the weekend, look no further. We've just released a new episode of The Gamereactor Show podcast, with this episode dedicated to yet another Game of the Year contender for 2025; Sandfall Interactive's amazing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Yep, we discuss why this game is remarkable and why fans should be flocking to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles to experience it for themselves, all on top of also talking about one of the week's most hyped news developments too; the shadow-dropping of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. RPGs are the theme of the week, which is why it's somewhat fitting that we also chatted about Ghost of Yotei and why Sony PlayStation's marketing and hype generating setup for the game seems mad at best.

Check out the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below or on your favourite podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.