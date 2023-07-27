We talk Barbenheimer in the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

The past weekend was an absolutely massive one for the box office, as both Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie opened on the same day. After a mega weekend, seeing the pair team up for over half a billion dollars globally, we thought this special occasion served as the perfect opportunity to dedicate an entire episode of The Gamereactor Show to chatting about the two flicks.

To do so, myself and Alex decided to bring on Gamereactor UK writer and movie buff, Samuel Lakin, so that the three of us could discuss what we liked about the movies, what didn't resonate with us, and ultimately, which film we preferred.

Needless to say, if you haven't already had your fill of these two blockbusters, you can catch the latest episode of the podcast below for an hour-long discussion where we get lost in the sauce picking them apart.