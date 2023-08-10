We talk Baldur's Gate III on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

The latest episode of The Gamereactor Show is now available to listen to. In this seventh episode, myself and Alex Hopley discuss a variety of topics, including the recent Pokémon Presents, the latest box office trends and numbers, Barbie being a billion dollar film, and of course, Baldur's Gate III.

You can check out the latest episode of the show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or on Amazon Music/Audible.