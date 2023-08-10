Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We talk Baldur's Gate III on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

As well as Pokémon Presents and the box office.

HQ

The latest episode of The Gamereactor Show is now available to listen to. In this seventh episode, myself and Alex Hopley discuss a variety of topics, including the recent Pokémon Presents, the latest box office trends and numbers, Barbie being a billion dollar film, and of course, Baldur's Gate III.

You can check out the latest episode of the show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or on Amazon Music/Audible.

