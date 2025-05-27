We talk advancing robotics, sustainability, and the future home with Roborock

HQ

Q: Let's start from the basics - for those who may not know yet: What is Roborock, and what sets you apart in the smart home and robotics space?

"Roborock is a global leader in intelligent home solutions, dedicated to building smart, user-centric products for the modern household. Best known for our award-winning robot vacuum cleaners, we've expanded our product portfolio to include innovative washer-dryers—each designed with the same focus on smart performance, elegant design, and user-centric experience.

What truly sets us apart is our relentless commitment to solving real household challenges through advanced engineering. Take our Zeo-cycle® Moderate Temperature Drying Technology as an example—it's a game-changer in fabric care that protects delicate garments while ensuring thorough drying. Whether it's navigating your floors or refreshing your laundry, Roborock products are designed to make life more effortless, hygienic, and intelligent."

Roborock's S8 MaxV Ultra in action.

This is an ad:

Q: What would you say is truly unique about Roborock's technology or approach compared to others in the market?

"Our technology is built around three pillars: precision, intelligence, and user-centric design—and that philosophy extends fully into our washer-dryer category with the Zeo series. What makes this line truly stand out is our proprietary Zeo-cycle® Moderate Temperature Drying Technology, which uses zeolite minerals to gently absorb moisture from clothes without exposing them to high heat. This approach helps maintain the softness, shape, and color of garments—especially delicate fabrics like wool and silk. Zeo-cycle® Moderate Temperature Drying Technology doesn't just optimize drying; it represents a major advancement in washer-dryer technology, redefining how fabric care should feel and function.

Combined with the Roborock App, users gain remote access, cycle customization, and real-time monitoring—bringing smarter control to everyday laundry routines. This seamless integration of core innovation and thoughtful design is what makes Roborock stand out in today's laundry appliance market. It is this thoughtful integration of innovation, fabric care, and intuitive design that makes Roborock stand out in the laundry appliance industry."

Roborock's Zeo One ultimate washer-dryer.

This is an ad:

Q: What are Roborock's core goals as a brand? Are you focused on innovation, sustainability, accessibility - or all of the above?

"All of the above—and more. At Roborock, innovation is not just a buzzword; it's the foundation of everything we do. But we believe innovation must have a purpose. That's why our R&D efforts are laser-focused on solving real user pain points, enhancing everyday life through smarter, more efficient home solutions.

We're also deeply committed to sustainability—not just in concept, but in the way our products are used day-to-day. Technologies like Zeo-cycle® Moderate Temperature Drying Technology allow for gentle, low-temperature drying that extends the lifespan of clothing and supports long-term product use, which we believe is a more sustainable way of living.

Accessibility is another core tenet of our brand. We strive to make intelligent, high-performance home appliances widely available—not just for early adopters or premium buyers. Whether it's fabric-specific garment care, app-based control, or hands-free maintenance, our goal is to make high-end performance more inclusive and attainable.

Ultimately, Roborock exists to enhance the quality of life. Whether through pioneering technologies, thoughtful design, or intelligent automation, we're committed to creating smarter, more inclusive living experiences for households around the world."

"Innovation is not just a buzzword"

Q: A few weeks ago, you hosted a major launch event in Stockholm. Can you tell us what that was all about, and why the Nordics were chosen for that moment?

Yes, we were excited to host our recent launch event in Stockholm, where we introduced our Zeo-series washer-dryers. This was a key milestone for Roborock, as it marked the expansion of our intelligent laundry solutions into the Nordic market.

The Nordics were a natural choice for this moment. This region has a deep appreciation for functional design, smart technology, and long-lasting product quality—all values that the Zeo-series embodies. With our proprietary Zeo-cycle® Moderate Temperature Drying Technology, we aim to bring professional-grade garment care to more homes, through gentle, low-temperature drying in an all-in-one solution.

Scandinavian consumers are also early adopters of smart home innovation, which made Stockholm the ideal place to connect with a forward-thinking, design-conscious audience. It wasn't just a product launch—it was a shared vision of what intelligent, thoughtful home care can look like in the years ahead.

Roborock will continue to adapt devices to connect with a "broader smart home"

Q: Looking ahead, where do you see Roborock - and home robotics in general - 10 years from now? What role will your technology play in the future of smart living and electric homes?

In 10 years, we believe home robotics will evolve from single-function devices into intelligent systems that actively support daily life across multiple dimensions. Cleaning will remain fundamental, but the real transformation lies in how these devices connect with the broader smart home— integrating seamlessly with energy systems, home security, and even health monitoring.

At Roborock, we aim to be at the center of this shift. Our long-term vision is to move beyond task-based automation toward proactive, personalized intelligence—systems that don't just respond, but understand and anticipate the needs of each household.

The future home won't simply be connected—it will be intuitive, adaptive, and deeply integrated. Roborock's role is to help make that future possible by continuing to build intelligent appliances that are not only high-performing, but also genuinely helpful and accessible to more people.