We talk about who is the most iconic video game character of all-time on the latest The Gamereactor Show

Recently, BAFTA released a poll where it revealed its list of the 20 most iconic video game characters of all-time. While many expected suspects made the cut, there were a lot of unusual names in the list too, which has been the spark of our latest episode of The Gamereactor Show.

Alex and myself team up as usual and discuss the rankings and whether certain characters were overlooked, some looked upon too favourably, others misplaced, and which were perfectly slotted in too.

Not only that, we talk briefly about the coming summer event season and what we're expecting to see make an appearance, all before concluding by briefly chatting about the Among Us animated show and its amazing and star-studded cast.

To catch the latest episode, either check it out below, or head over here to find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.