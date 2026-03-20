We talk about the upcoming Volvo EX60 with Head of PR & Communications Rikke Aagaard Petersen

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Based on the initial reaction to the official Volvo EX60 reveal, it would seem Volvo has struck gold here. We were offered the opportunity to ask Head of PR & Communications in Denmark, Rikke Aagaard Petersen, some quick questions about positioning, and about the EX60 itself.

1. There's a pretty big difference between the EX60 interior concept and where Volvo initially began with EV designs - can you elaborate a bit on the journey that led to this?

"In many ways, the Volvo EX60 is the result of a shift in how we design electric cars. While the first EVs were often developed as adaptations of existing car platforms, newer models like the Volvo EX60 are developed from the ground up in terms of both platform and software. This allows us to rethink the cabin and design it with people and their needs as the starting point, while simultaneously integrating a far more intelligent digital experience based on our core computing platform."

2. Volvo seems to be all-in on EVs despite some manufacturers slowing down. How do you view the broader industry today?

"Electrification remains the long-term direction for the automotive industry. We will succeed if we can meet customer needs for long range, fast charging, stable software, and a great overall user experience. We believe we can achieve that with the Volvo EX60."

3. There's a paradox between low drag coefficients and high-riding SUVs. How are you solving that with cars like EX90 and EX60?

"It is true that electric SUVs inherently present a paradox: customers want space and a high seating position, but at the same time, efficiency, low air resistance, and low weight are required for the car to be economical and offer a long range. We believe we address this paradox with the Volvo EX60. We have worked with a combination of aerodynamic design and new technical solutions such as mega-casting and the so-called cell-to-body battery structure. This reduces weight and improves the car's efficiency, helping to maximize range without compromising the functionality people expect from a Volvo SUV."

4. What are the biggest challenges to increase EV adoption today?

"The biggest challenge is making it easy and effortless to own an electric car in everyday life. It's about practical range, fast and reliable charging, and, of course, a user experience that continuously improves through software updates. At the same time, the expansion of charging infrastructure—both at home and on the road—and a continued transition to renewable energy also play a role. Fortunately, we are on the right track in Denmark, which also means that at Volvo, we no longer sell cars on the Danish market that are not fully electric."

5. How do you view driving automation in principle? Is that the near future?

"Our approach to autonomous driving is rooted in safety. The goal is not autonomy for the sake of autonomy, but rather that autonomy should genuinely assist the driver and increase safety in and around the car. We will be able to offer increasingly advanced driver assistance over time, but I would prefer not to predict exactly when driving will become truly autonomous."

6. What was the biggest challenge in designing the EX60 specifically?

"With the Volvo EX60, we have gathered several major technological innovations into one single platform. Among other things, we are introducing mega-casting, a cell-to-body battery structure, and a powerful core computing architecture. On top of that, we had to ensure the car still delivers the space, comfort, and calm Scandinavian design experience that one expects from a Volvo. Getting all these elements to work together has been a central focus in the development of the car."