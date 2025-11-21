We talk about the Steam Machine and Black Ops 7 on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's almost time for the weekend to kick off, so why not cruise into a few days of rest with a brand new episode of The Gamereactor Show? We're back for our 74th episode, and as we near our Third Quarter Quell chapter next week, we're focussing solely on current affairs this time around.

For the new episode, we begin by discussing the latest Ubisoft financial report, which gives some answers about the publisher's future and some of the games it has in its pipeline. After this, we talk briefly about the recent Xbox Partner Preview show, before then springboarding onto Valve's Steam Machine and how it has no doubt caused a few worries for Xbox's future. Lastly, we then chat about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and how the game pales in comparison to what the series once was and how Battlefield 6 is now firmly the winner of the historic CoD-Battlefield conflict in 2025.

Catch the latest episode of the show below, or head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker to listen to it on one of these podcast providers.