We talk about the PlayStation Showcase in the latest The Gamereactor Show

Now that event season is in full swing, we've decided to dedicate the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to the first major showcase of this summer: the PlayStation Showcase.

With that show now behind us, and being a rather conflicting one to boot, myself and co-host Alex Hopley have joined together alongside special guest, Gamereactor Norway's Eirik Hyldbakk Furu, to chat all about the latest showcase and to share a ton of thoughts about the many announcements it offered.

We discuss the plethora of CGI reveal trailers, our favourite announcements from the show, why Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the saving grace, and talk about whether or not this showcase was a success or a flop.

To hear all of our thoughts and more, be sure to catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below.