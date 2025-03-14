We talk about Rainbow Six: Siege X, Atomfall, and Blades of Fire on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

The past week has featured some blockbuster previews, with us being able to share our thoughts on MercurySteam's action-adventure Blades of Fire, Rebellion's adventure Atomfall, and Ubisoft's Rainbow Six: Siege successor known as Siege X. With such a broad array of previews out in the wild, we have decided to make these the topic of the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, where Alex and I recap our experiences with these promising titles.

Alex takes point on all things Blades of Fire and Atomfall (don't miss his previews here and here), while I instead handle all things Siege X (my preview can be found here). Don't miss the latest episode to hear our full, unfettered, and extended thoughts on the games.

You can catch the episode below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker too. Don't forget to stay to the end to hear our brief thoughts on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach's latest news blowout too.