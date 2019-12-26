Cookies

We talk about our favourite games in 'Top Picks'

We proceed to share our personal favourites in the latest entry in our 'Top Picks' video series.

You know the deal by now, along with our vast array of 'game of the year' lists, we at Gamereactor have all taken a look at the games that released in 2019 and put together lists in video form detailing our personal favourites. This time around, the torch is passed to Gamereactor Italy's editor in chief Fabrizia and Gamereactor UK's very own news editor Sam to tell us about their favourite games of 2019.

Check their picks out below.

