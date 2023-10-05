We talk about Hyenas, Epic Games, and the latest games on The Gamereactor Show's new episode

HQ

We're now marking our tenth full episode of The Gamereactor Show, after originally starting the podcast earlier this year. To this end, myself and Alex have teamed back up to record an episode that discusses some of the latest beats in the games space, including the recent cancellation of Hyenas, the layoffs across Epic Games, and our thoughts on a variety of the biggest and most recent games - including Assassin's Creed Mirage, Counter-Strike 2, Forza Motorsport, and more.

With plenty to unpack, be sure to catch Episode 10 of The Gamereactor Show below, for an hour long session catching up on the latest trends and launches across the world of games.

And be sure to look out for Episode 11 later this month where we'll no doubt talk about the major game launches that are coming up throughout October, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.