We take to the open road in the Nio ET7 in the latest episode of EV Hour

HQ

As part of our ongoing EV Hour video series, we've now got behind the wheel of the latest electric model from Nio. Known as the ET7, this car is a spacious five-door sedan that is built with comfort and long distances in mind.

The car promises a range of over 1,000km on its 150 kWh battery. This is on top of a 0-100km/h acceleration of 3.8 seconds and a 100-0km/h braking distance of 33.5m. It also comes with a central infotainment display system that uses an AMOLED panel, a surround sound system, ambient lighting zones that adapt to every condition, and more.

To learn more about the Nio ET7, be sure to check out the latest EV Hour episode below.