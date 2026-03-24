Taking stock of 2026: Looking back at the best-rated games so far

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We're well aware that it's a bit early to be talking about Game of the Year at the end of March. But rather than diving in headfirst, there's perhaps a certain elegance in taking stock as we go along.

That is exactly what we want to do here, whilst also highlighting the games that have performed best on Gamereactor so far. Below you will find a selection - mostly the concluding paragraphs of the relevant reviews - of the games we consider our favourites right now.

The field will naturally shift as the year progresses - indeed, we're betting on it - but the question is whether we can already identify some games we'll be talking about by the end of November, when the more critical discussions are set to kick off.

So let's hear it: which game is your favourite of 2026 so far?

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Resident Evil Requiem

Score: 9/10

Excerpt from the review:

"Regardless of where you stand on this spectrum, regardless of how picky you can be about the Resident Evil formula, it's very, very clear that Resident Evil Requiem is a brilliant and memorable horror game, a well put together latest chapter that will have fans eager for whatever Capcom has in store for the next adventure. It's only February and we already have a couple of excellent horror games to appreciate, and with Capcom's latest offering, there's a very high chance that we'll be talking about Grace and Leon's adventure once more later this year when the awards cycle begins, as this is a wonderful title and one that you shouldn't and cannot miss. Bravo, Capcom, bravo."

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Pokémon Pokopia

Score: 9/10

Excerpt from the review:

"Overall, I have had a very pleasant time in Pokopia, which never ceases to feed me with new things to do. Pokémon's living conditions must be improved, items must be built, and properties must be planned. We've probably all experienced the kind of game where you repeat the mantra "I'll just do this too" over and over again until you finally look up and realise that it's five in the morning and you haven't slept a wink. That's my experience of Pokopia in a nutshell, and I already feel the urge to dive back in. If Nintendo continues to experiment with Pokémon in this way, the future of the brand looks very bright!"

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Reanimal

Score: 9/10

Excerpt from the review:

"It's wonderful while it's happening, and fortunately the experience stayed with me as I continued to ponder the symbolism and how it all fit together in the days after reaching the end. I now have a clear theory, and I look forward to talking to you all about both the details and the big picture when you get to play Tarsier's latest game. And all of you with even the slightest love for Little Nightmares, cinematic platformers, or just horror in general should do so, because Reanimal is already a contender for the best horror game of 2026. And it even made me laugh like an idiot."

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Mio: Memories in Orbit

Score: 9/10

Excerpt from the review:

"If you want to experience a Metroidvania with a slightly more forgiving difficulty level, without being easy in any way, then I highly recommend checking out Mio: Memories of Orbit. The game is sold at a very reasonable price of £15 and will also be available on Game Pass on the day of release, so it's hard to find an excuse not to give this game a chance."

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World of Warcraft: Midnight

Score: 9/10

Excerpt from the review:

"So overall, Midnight is a very solid expansion. Levelling remains exciting, gear acquisition feels less tedious, and Blizzard clearly understands what makes the game work. It's World of Warcraft at near its finest once again."

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Cairn

Score: 8/10

Excerpt from the review:

"I enjoyed my time with Cairn, I really did. I wish Aava had exposed her character a little more, though. Returning to the way the game positions her, there is a lot of talk about her, and although this is subtle and understated, it could have been beneficial for her to reveal a little more of herself. That said, she is not exactly a superficial character, and Cairn is not a forgettable story about personal pride, toxic ambition, and the ability to identify bad motives in oneself and others."

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Romeo is a Dead Man

Score: 8/10

Excerpt from the review:

"If, like me, you are inexplicably drawn to Goichi "Suda51" Suda's crazy brain, then you should definitely play Romeo is a Dead Man, because there is simply nothing else like it when it comes to the overall gaming experience. The game can be completed in 12-15 hours, depending on how thorough you are and what difficulty level you play on. Romeo is a Dead Man is probably a good place to start if you want to get a taste of this man's twisted world - not because it isn't crazy and absurd, because it is - but because it's the most digestible and well-functioning game he has created."

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Mewgenics

Score: 8/10

Excerpt from the review:

"The literal name of the game - aside from the pun of questionable taste - comes from breeding cats. This comes with cartoony but explicit animations, which can be turned off from the Settings menu. You can try to affect who makes out with whom, but the end-result is always a game of chance. If everything goes well, the kitten inherits their parents' best qualities and can therefore beat tougher opponents. This is one of the more innovative parts of the unusual game that elsewhere can feel a bit samey and traditional, even if the amount of content matches the affordable price tag well."

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Docked

Score: 8/10

Excerpt from the review:

"In first person, everything becomes much more challenging, but also more realistic, of course, but I must admit that I prefer to see the machines from different perspectives from the outside. Above all, it's the feeling of having fun when I sit in the cab of a machine that is the most important thing here. Docked may essentially be all about moving heavy things, but it does so brilliantly, and sitting behind a joystick on any of the machines is, as we know from an old internet legend, what gives you power. So, I find it difficult to see how this type of simulator could be made in a more entertaining way than Docked actually manages to do. Despite the fact that there are some undeveloped parts and that it suffers somewhat from the fact that their previous title, Roadcraft, is better in almost every respect. If you liked previous games from the developer, this is definitely something you should check out."

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Crimson Desert

Score: 8/10

Excerpt from the review:

"Too many loose ends that don't ruin the experience or make me want to stop playing, but they certainly don't elevate it to a contender for Game of the Year. Crimson Desert can be a place where you can lose yourself for months as a player, but don't expect all those hours to be spent on an enriching adventure in a world that, I repeat, is wonderful. I can overlook certain technical issues given the scale of the project and because they may be fixed with a patch, but there are simply too many design conflicts across all the systems operating simultaneously for me to call it a 'masterpiece'. If you can simply live with that and enjoy the journey, even without necessarily understanding where it leads, then this open world is worth a try."

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Esoteric Ebb

Score: 9/10

Excerpt from the review:

"I still loved playing as The Cleric, and tearing through Tolstad with my favourite finely dressed goblin at my side. Esoteric Ebb is simply a lovely RPG that puts player agency front and centre. Its world is fantastically immersive, deep, and invites you to stay a while with charming visuals, characters, and lore so detailed I'd gladly take another game or two set in this world. If you're looking to roll some dice, fight some skeletons, and try to flirt with every creature with a heartbeat, then you'll have a grand time with Esoteric Ebb. A tabletop player's video game delight."