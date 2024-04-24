We take on the Early Access debate on the latest episode of Gaming Gossip

HQ

There are a whole slate of video games that arrive in an Early Access state. Some use the format incredibly well and debut as a solid base experience at a competitive price point that grow into something remarkable, whereas others take significantly more liberties with how they use the Early Access tag.

With great successes and major failures that make up the Early Access concept, we've decided to come together and share our opinions on the format as part of the latest episode of Gaming Gossip. We discuss the ways that EA is used really well and focus on some excellent examples, and also focus on some of the significantly worse situations, before sharing our own personal gripes with the system.

We also briefly tease what we'll be getting up to in next week's episode of the show, so be sure to stick around until the end to see what Episode 13 will be revolving around.