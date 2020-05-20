LIVE

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

We take an extended look at Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

There's a new roguelite in town, and we've taken it out for an adventure on PC

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos is an upcoming top-down roguelite adventure developed by Heliocentric Studios and published by Team 17, and it's coming soon to PC and Switch complete with procedurally generated dungeons and puzzles.

We were lucky enough to get early access to the game and we thought we'd share our early impressions via the following let's play, although we only play the game solo and there is the option to play co-op, so please bear that in mind.

Check it out and let us know whether this is one roguelite adventure that you'd like to see more of ahead of its full release on PC and Switch later this year.

