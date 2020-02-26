Cookies

We take a quick look at the ThinkPad X1 Yoga

In the latest episode of Quick Look, we go through the basics of the sleek Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup seems to be ever-growing and ever-evolving and while we've talked about plenty of laptops within the ThinkPad product line, there's more to dive deep into. In our recent episode of Quick Look, we check out and go through the basics of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, its sleek look, its vast array of neat port solutions and aluminium chassis.

Take a look at the latest episode of Quick Look below.

