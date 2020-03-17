We take a Quick Look at the Roccat Vulcan 121 Aimo

In our latest Quick Look, we got to sit down and look over the Roccat Vulcan 121 Aimo - the latest in Roccat's line of high-quality gaming keyboards. The baron shell design gives the keyboard a more open and skeleton feel to it whilst still keeping its integrity. Also introduced with the Roccat Vulcan 121 Aimo are there new Titan Speed switches which are said to be their fastest response time keys yet.

Roccat claims that the new 121 Aimo reads command inputs 30% faster than other gaming keyboards due to this minimal key design. With a 1.4mm actuation point, this keyboard is the fastest and most responsive Roccat keyboard to date.