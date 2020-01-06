Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

We take a Quick Look at the Noreve Griffe 1 & 2 cases

Protecting your hardware is always important, which is why we've looked at the Griffe 1 and 2 options from Noreve.

Our Quick Look series often focuses on a variety of hardware, gaming or otherwise, but the video below is a little different, as it's actually focusing on Noreve cases that can protect your laptop, since expensive hardware needs good protection to go with it.

You can expect more Quick Look videos looking at Noreve products in the future, but for now you can check out this video to see two examples of their laptop cases, including the excellent build quality and the protection they offer your device.

Are you in the market for a case?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content