Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

We take a Quick Look at the new Surface Pro X

Microsoft's latest high-quality tablet-turned-laptop comes with a big caveat.

If you're looking for a new tablet-laptop combo then you could do a lot worse than Microsoft's Surface Pro X, a high-performance device that offers a number of benefits wrapped up in a high-quality package. Yet it's not quite as simple as that, and there's one feature that'll make it a hard sell to some folks. To find out the pros and cons of this otherwise quality piece of kit, check out our Quick Look below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content