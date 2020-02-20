We take a Quick Look at the new Surface Pro X

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
If you're looking for a new tablet-laptop combo then you could do a lot worse than Microsoft's Surface Pro X, a high-performance device that offers a number of benefits wrapped up in a high-quality package. Yet it's not quite as simple as that, and there's one feature that'll make it a hard sell to some folks. To find out the pros and cons of this otherwise quality piece of kit, check out our Quick Look below.
Loading next content