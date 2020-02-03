Cookies

We take a quick look at the new Razer DeathAdder V2

Razer, in quite a quick succession, revealed and released a new version of its iconic gaming mouse and in this episode of Quick Look, we take you through the specifics.

Razer's iconic DeathAdder gaming mouse has been a top-pick for gaming enthusiasts around the world for its simplicity, nice design and high performance and it has offered this through a number of years. This fact has made the DeathAdder a legend in its field and presumably because of this, Razer announced an upgraded version of the mouse and released it soon thereafter earlier this year.

In our latest episode of Quick Look, we go through the specifics of the new DeathAdder V2 and you can check the video out below. If you'd rather read our full review, you can read it here.

