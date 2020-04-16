Cookies

We take a Quick Look at the MSI PS341WU Monitor

The hardware specialist is looking to compete with the Apple Display XDR with its ambitious "5K2K" display.

Monitors and televisions are an oft-overlooked part of your gaming setup, but a crisp and responsive panel can be just as important as having a good controller, for example. The folks at MSI know this, and that's one of the reasons behind the MSI PS341WU Monitor, an ambitious "5K2K" display that offers a lot of benefits to gamers. Magnus takes a closer look at what it has to offer in the video below:

