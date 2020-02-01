Cookies

We take a Quick Look at the Corsair One desktop computer

We've been trying out the Corsair One pre-built desktop computer at the Gamereactor office and before we publish our review, here's a Quick Look video.

Corsair's 'One' desktop PC pre-build has been updated and offers an impressive cooling solution and immense power in a surprisingly compact package. You can read our extensive written review coming up on the site tomorrow, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, you can check out our Quick Look video below, where we take you through the general information of this compact pre-build.

