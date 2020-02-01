We take a Quick Look at the Corsair One desktop computer

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Corsair's 'One' desktop PC pre-build has been updated and offers an impressive cooling solution and immense power in a surprisingly compact package. You can read our extensive written review coming up on the site tomorrow, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, you can check out our Quick Look video below, where we take you through the general information of this compact pre-build.
Loading next content