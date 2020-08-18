Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

We take a Quick Look at Dell's impressive new XPS 15 laptop

Plus, for the first time, we highlight a laptop from Schenker, the VIA 14.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We've shared two different laptop Quick Look previews today, and we figured that given the similarities, if you wanted to watch one the chances are you'd quite like the other.

In the feature at the top of this page, Magnus takes us on a tour of the new Dell XPS 15 (the 2020 model). Spoilers: he likes it. A lot.

Then if you were to avert your eyes down below these words, you'd find another Quick Look for the Schenker VIA 14. We've not covered any of their laptops before, but you can check out our first below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content