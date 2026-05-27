Cars
We take a look at the Zeekr 7X in the newest EV Hour
This Chinese manufacturer is here to stay.
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Zeekr is one of the Chinese manufacturers, that stormed onto the European scene pretty quickly after EV drivetrains became popular, and they've managed to carve out a space in the market rather efficiently.
It has taken us a long time to get a hold of Zeekr locally, but here we are, ready with a review of their flagship, the 7X. It's a luxurious, comfortable and pretty SUV, and Magnus seems rather satisfied with its performance, too.
Take a look at our video below.
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