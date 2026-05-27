We take a look at the Zeekr 7X in the newest EV Hour

HQ

Zeekr is one of the Chinese manufacturers, that stormed onto the European scene pretty quickly after EV drivetrains became popular, and they've managed to carve out a space in the market rather efficiently.

It has taken us a long time to get a hold of Zeekr locally, but here we are, ready with a review of their flagship, the 7X. It's a luxurious, comfortable and pretty SUV, and Magnus seems rather satisfied with its performance, too.

Take a look at our video below.