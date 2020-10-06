We take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Dansk
Retailing at £699.99 the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a smartphone that offers flagship features at a reduced cost. It's essentially a scaled-back version of the S20 for those who aren't looking to part with as much cash. It features an ultra-slim design, a 10.5-inch, 2560 x 1600 AMOLED display and boasts a respectable 14.5 hours battery life.
You can see our first impressions of the device in the video below:
