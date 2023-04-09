We take a look at the Roccat Kone Air on the latest Quick Look

HQ

The worlds of gaming and ergonomic products are becoming ever closer integrated, and we've taken a look at an array of products over the years as part of the Quick Look series of videos that aim to fit into both of these areas. And we're continuing that effort today.

As on the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Roccat's Kone Air gaming mouse, a device that has a body that is built with an ergonomic shape, but still features plenty of design choices that make it ideal for gaming (i.e. a 19,000 DPI sensor, an 800-hour battery life, and 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity).

Needless to say, if you're in the market for a device that is both ideal for work and play, the Roccat Kone Air could be the device for you. To see if it is, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below for further thoughts and facts about the mouse.