We take a look at the Razer Iskur ergonomic gaming chair

This is one chair that's got your back when it comes to comfort.

This week within our Quick Look series, we have decided to shake things up a little by taking a look at a brand new gaming chair to hit the market. The Razer Iskur is an elegantly-designed ergonomic gaming chair that has been crafted with your posture in mind. It has a fully-adjustable lumbar curve, and its armrests can be repositioned to ensure that you are always feeling comfy during those intense gaming sessions. You can check out our first impressions of the chair in the video below:

