We Take a Look at the MG Marvel R

We see what MG's flagship EV trades out for its cheaper price point.

In a market that is becoming saturated, it might be difficult to find a stand-out EV, especially for new players entering the game. However, MG's flagship EV in the Marvel R does manage to distance itself from the crowd.

With a spacy cabin, sleek design, and plenty more in the MG Marvel R, we take an in-depth look at this cheaper EV to see what it loses to gain its attractive price point.

