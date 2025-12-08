We take a look at the MG Cyberster in our newest EV Hour

HQ

You can buy a Porsche Taycan, or an Audi e-tron GT for fast performance-based EV action, but not until now has the market been able to offer an equivalent to the iconic sports car, the Mazda MX-5 or the Honda S2000.

The MG Cyberster is just that, a semi-affordable, small, fast sports car, and its battery will take you pretty far too.

We took a good long look in the most recent EV Hour, which you can see below.