We take a look at the Golden Rabbit Edition Radeon RX 7900 in our latest Quick Look

HQ

By now, we're sure you're all well-acquainted with the Radeon RX 7000 series. Whether you've bought a card or not, you're probably knowledgeable about them, but unless you're a super GPU geek, you probably didn't know about the 7900 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition.

The GPU is not gold, nor is it in the shape of a rabbit, but the GRE gets its name from it previously only being available in China. Now, XFX has released a version internationally, and we've taken a look at it.

In the Quick Look below, we go over this graphics card and its performance, which slots neatly between a 7900XT and a 7800XT if you're looking to get something that isn't quite the best but still has rocking specs.