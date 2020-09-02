We take a look at the Fanatec CSL Elite WRC wheel

You're watching Advertisements

Fanatec's official WRC wheel will be released on Thursday. Last week we received our copy which we have put to the test in our Simrig SR1-full motion-racing simulator rig. This steering wheel isn't too feature-rich, and it is noticeable that a few decisions were made to cut down on costs. When we unpacked the steering wheel on Thursday, I took the opportunity to take some pictures.

From the official press release:

• Features and Quality.

Brushed aluminium spokes, genuine Alcantara grip, and orange stitching. The detachable paddles feature Snapdome activation for a satisfying 'click' response. The RevStripe​ and integrated three-digit LED screen show useful data in compatible games. Also provides Tuning Menu access, allowing tweaks to your settings during gameplay.

• Rally-inspired design.

Sporting a revised internal and external design, the CSL Elite Steering Wheel WRC makes a bold visual statement with its tyre tread graphic and bright orange accents on the paddles and stitching. The 300 mm rim diameter is suitable for many vehicle types, and the lightweight construction is ideal for the quick inputs required in rally driving.

• Tool-free Simplified Quick Release.

No clamping bolt required! The improved Simplified QRA clamps easily to the steering shaft by hand, without the need for tools. The new design is also removable, and is compatible with the ClubSport Quick Release Adapter.

• Removable paddles.

The bright orange paddles can be removed, allowing clearance for the optional ClubSport Static Shifter Paddles, which can be more comfortable to use while rally driving.

• Xbox One and New Generation Xbox compatible.

As soon as you connect this steering wheel to your compatible wheel base, the whole system (including attached peripherals such as shifters, pedals, or handbrake) will become Xbox One and New Generation Xbox compatible.