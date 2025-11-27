We take a look at the epic Polestar 3 in the latest EV Hour episode

HQ

2025 has been a year filled to the brim with epic EV Hour moments, but just before year's end, we may have the best car Magnus has driven all year.

It's epic, it's expensive, and it's a looker - the Polestar 3 is here, and we finally managed to squeeze in a loan with Polestar, and the car has not disappointed.

You can see Magnus' excursions with the car below in our latest EV Hour video.