We take a look at MSI's curvy new Optix MAG342QCR monitor

The company thinks that it has found the perfect curve for gaming on a 34" monitor.

In early January the eyes of the tech world fall on Las Vegas for the latest iteration of CES. This year's expo has seen its fair share of big announcements, and MSI is there with a bunch of new hardware on show, including the new curved Optix MAG342QCR gaming monitor that features in the product demo below. Check it out and then head this way for all the latest from CES 2020.

