We take a look at MSI's curvy new Optix MAG342QCR monitor

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
In early January the eyes of the tech world fall on Las Vegas for the latest iteration of CES. This year's expo has seen its fair share of big announcements, and MSI is there with a bunch of new hardware on show, including the new curved Optix MAG342QCR gaming monitor that features in the product demo below. Check it out and then head this way for all the latest from CES 2020.
Loading next content