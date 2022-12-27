Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We take a look at Motorola's brand new redesigned foldable Razr

Motorola continues to be committed to foldables, as the brand new Razr shows.

Motorola was among the very first to release a smartphone with a foldable screen, the rebooted Razr back in 2018. Since then it saw a refresh, and now a brand-new redesign. It's broader, has top-range silicon and RAM to boot.

But is it actually recommendable, when the same money could get you a top-of-the-line smartphone with IP certification to prove both water and dust resistance?

See that's the question, so we've taken the Razr for a spin.

