We take a look at Motorola's brand new redesigned foldable Razr

Motorola was among the very first to release a smartphone with a foldable screen, the rebooted Razr back in 2018. Since then it saw a refresh, and now a brand-new redesign. It's broader, has top-range silicon and RAM to boot.

But is it actually recommendable, when the same money could get you a top-of-the-line smartphone with IP certification to prove both water and dust resistance?

See that's the question, so we've taken the Razr for a spin.