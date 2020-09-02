LIVE

GRLive: Tell Me Why
Iron Harvest

We take a look at Iron Harvest's Collector's Edition

What mysteries hide inside this special physical edition of the game? You'll have to watch our unboxing find out.

Iron Harvest launched yesterday on the PC and, as you might have guessed from our review, we were pretty impressed with its dieselpunk-inspired world and tactically rich RTS action (you can read our full review here).

To celebrate its launch, we have managed to get our hands on the Collector's Edition of the game, which includes an artbook, a steelbook, a figure, and much more. Be sure to check out what other goodies are lurking inside of the Collector's Edition in the video above.

Iron HarvestScore

Iron Harvest
REVIEW. Written by Kim Olsen

"Overall, King Art has provided rock-solid gameplay, despite its lack of experience with the genre."



