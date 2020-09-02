We take a look at Iron Harvest's Collector's Edition

You're watching Advertisements

Iron Harvest launched yesterday on the PC and, as you might have guessed from our review, we were pretty impressed with its dieselpunk-inspired world and tactically rich RTS action (you can read our full review here).



To celebrate its launch, we have managed to get our hands on the Collector's Edition of the game, which includes an artbook, a steelbook, a figure, and much more. Be sure to check out what other goodies are lurking inside of the Collector's Edition in the video above.